MSM seminar with Oman Fishing Company on April 18

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) will organise on Wednesday April 18, at its premises a seminar which will host a number of officials at Oman Fishing Company to discuss the company’s performance during the past period, future plans and financial statements.

The seminar comes in a bid by MSM to promote transparency between investors and MSM listed companies.

Representatives of the financial brokerage companies and analysts, as well as officials from MSM, Capital Market Authority and Muscat Clearance and Depository Company will take part in the seminar. — ONA

