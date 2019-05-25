MSM obtains ISO updated version

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) has obtained ISO 9001: 2015 certification in the field of Total Quality Management (TQM), which is granted by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) after fulfilling all requirements and passing the required quality test. MSM has received this certificate after achieving the international standards of quality management system, which is updated according to the requirements that are agreed upon internationally, according to the development of technology, knowledge and experience.

Ahmed bin Saleh al Marhoon, MSM Director General, received the certificate from John D Rosario, Representative of the Bureau Veritas, by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The implementation of the effective and powerful Quality Management ISO 9001: 2015 System (QMS) helps to focus on important areas and improve efficiency, with a guide to business procedures, which in turn will improve the services provided by the market to investors, brokerage firms, banks and investment funds. — ONA