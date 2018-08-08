MSM index loses 11 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Wednesday lost 11.99 points, comprising a decline by 0.27 per cent to close at 4435.72 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4447.71 points. The trading value on Wednesday stood at RO 1,141,797, comprising a decline by 6.1 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,216,061. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value declined by 0.084 per cent to reach about RO 17.60 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 44,000 comprising 3.82 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 128,000 comprising 11.18 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 7.36 per cent to RO 84.000. On Tuesday MSM general index added 43.77 points, comprising a rise by 1.01 per cent to close at 4370.44 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4326.67 points. The trading value had stood at RO 2,052,562, comprising a rise by 110.69 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 974,222. — ONA

Related