MSM index gains 49 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Monday added 49.90 points, comprising a rise by 1.14 per cent to close at 4,420.34 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4,370.44 points. The trading value on Monday stood at RO 2,736,778, comprising a rise by 33.3 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,052,562. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.293 per cent to reach about RO 17.59 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 271,000 comprising 9.91 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 395,000 comprising 14.44 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 4.52 per cent to RO 124,000. — ONA

