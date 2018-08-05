MSM index gains 43 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Monday added 43.77 points, comprising a rise by 1.01 per cent to close at 4,370.44 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4,326.67 points. The trading value on Monday stood at RO 2,052,562, comprising a rise by 110.69 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 974,222. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.546 per cent to reach about RO 17.53 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 215,000, comprising 10.48 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 210,000, comprising 10.24 per cent. The net non-Omani investment rose by 0.24 per cent to RO 5,000. — ONA

