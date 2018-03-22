MSM index gains 4 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday gained 4.70 points, comprising a rise by 0.10 per cent to close at 4800.93 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4796.23 points. The trading value stood at RO 7,230,601, comprising an increase by 169.1 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,687,120.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value grew by 0.050 per cent to reach about RO 17.74 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 3,635,000, comprising 50.27 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 1,074,000, comprising 14.86 per cent. The net non-Omani investment rose by 35.41 per cent to RO 2,560,000. — ONA

