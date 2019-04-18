MSM index gains 3 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday gained 3.10 points, comprising a rise by 0.078 per cent to close at 3980.29 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3977.19 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 2,346,030, comprising a decline by 33.28 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 3,516,005. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.001 per cent to reach about RO 18.37 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 923,000, comprising 39.32 per cent.

The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 394,000, comprising 16.80 per cent.

The net non-Omani investment rose by 22.52 per cent to RO 528,000.

— ONA

