MSM index gains 17 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 yesterday gained 17.67 points, comprising a rise by 0.39 per cent to close at 4552.30 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4534.63 points.

The trading value yesterday stood at RO 1,741,369, comprising a decline by 50.4 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 3,509,485.

The MSM report pointed out that the market value rose by 0.039 per cent to reach about RO 18.47 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 271,000, comprising 15.56 per cent.

The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 603,000, comprising 34.61 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 19.05 per cent to RO 332,000.