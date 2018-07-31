MSM index gains 16 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Tuesday added 16.09 points, comprising a rise by 0.37 per cent to close at 4336.55 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4320.46 points. The trading value on Tuesday stood at RO 1,299,693, comprising a decline by 37.5 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,080,056. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.094 per cent to reach about RO 17.46 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 60,000, comprising 4.63 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 281,000 comprising 21.59 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 16.96 per cent to reach RO 220,000. — ONA

