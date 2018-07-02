MSM index down marginally

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Monday lost 4.49 points, comprising a decline by 0.10 per cent to close at 4556.02 points compared to the last session, which stood at 4560.51 points. The trading value stood at RO 1,918,081, comprising rose by 28 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,492,746. The report pointed out that the market value fell by 0.063 per cent to reach about RO 17.60 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 505,000, comprising 26.31 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 978,000, comprising 50.98 per cent. — ONA

Related