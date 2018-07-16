MSM index declines 7 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market MSM general index 30 on Monday lost 7.99 points, comprising a decline by 0.18 per cent to close at 4448.77 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4456.76 points. The trading value stood at RO 1,752,419, comprising a rise by 3.9 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,687,104. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.004 per cent to reach about RO 17.60 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 242,000, comprising 13.81 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 463,000, comprising 26.44 per cent. The net non-Omani investment dropped by 12.64 per cent to RO 221,000. — ONA

Related