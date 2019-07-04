MSM index declines 2 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Friday lost 2.33 points, comprising a decline by 0.06 per cent to close at 3,822.59 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3,824.92 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 740,626, comprising a decline by 65 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,115,975.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.015 per cent to reach about RO 18.34 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 197,000, comprising 26.53 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 121,000 comprising 16.39 per cent. The net non-Omani investment rose by 10.14 per cent to RO 75,000. — ONA

