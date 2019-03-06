MSM holds seminar on performance of global economy

MUSCAT: The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) organised yesterday a specialised seminar on “The performance of the global economy and its impact on the financial markets” presented by Dr Salah Abdulrahman, an economist and financial marketer.

The symposium highlighted the reality of the performance of the global economy according to the prevailing economic and political conditions in the world. The world economy witnessed a decline in its growth rate during 2018 compared to 2017, contrary to the expectations of analysts, which came at the beginning of 2018.

The seminar highlighted the economic and political factors that affected the performance of the global economy. It touched on the most negative phenomena facing the global economy and the performance of the US economy and its impact on the financial markets.The performance of the Arab financial markets is also discussed with an explanation of the economic indicators and where the Arabs stand in the global economy.

The seminar was attended by Dr Ashraf bin Nabhan al Nabhani, Chairman of the Muscat Securities Market, Ahmed bin Saleh al Marhoon, General Manager of Muscat Securities Market, a number of specialists in Muscat Clearing and Depository Company and Omani Securities Association.

