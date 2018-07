MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Monday lost 2.75 points, comprising a decline by 0.06 per cent to close at 4,517.27 points compared to the last session, which stood at 4,520.02 points. The trading value stood at RO 1,152,201, comprising a rise by 28.3 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 897,845. — ONA

