MSM general index declines

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Thursday lost 0.74 point, comprising a decline by 0.02 per cent to close at 4422.17 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4422.91 points.
The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 1,915,489, comprising a drop by 43.9 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 3,412,197.
The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.075 per cent to reach about RO 18.34 billion. — ONA

