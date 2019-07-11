Local 

MSM general index declines 4 points

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday lost 4.7 points, comprising a decline by 0.12 per cent to close at 3,808.32 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3,812.99 points. The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 1,825,895, comprising a drop by 5.6 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,934,597.
The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.009 per cent to reach about RO 18.33 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 440,000, comprising 24.08 per cent.
The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 216,000, comprising 11.84 per cent. — ONA

