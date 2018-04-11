MSM gains 2 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 added 2.17 points, comprising a rise by 0.05 per cent to close at 4789.36 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4787.46 points. The trading value stood at RO 1,916,370, comprising a decline by 34.7 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,936,322. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.020 per cent to reach about RO 17.87 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 390,000, comprising 20.37 per cent.

The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 195,000 comprising 10.18 per cent.

The net non-Omani investment rose by 10.19 per cent to RO195,000.

— ONA

