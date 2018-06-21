MSM gains 16 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Thursday added 16.34 points, comprising a rise by 0.36 per cent to close at 4609.87 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4593.53 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 2,047,000, comprising a rise by 11.11 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,800,047.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.109 per cent to reach about RO 17.65 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 78,000 comprising 3.88 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 646,000 comprising 32.31 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 28.43 per cent to RO 569,000. — ONA

