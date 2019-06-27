MSM gains 13 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Thursday added 13.56 points, comprising a rise by 0.35 per cent to close at 3,891.06 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3,877.50 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 6,656,841, comprising a decline by 30 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 9,510,827.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.352 per cent to reach about RO 18.43 billion.

The value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 643,000, comprising 9.66 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 477,000, comprising 7.17 per cent. The net non-Omani investment rose by 2.49 per cent to RO 166,000. — ONA

