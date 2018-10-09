MSM gains 12 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 yesterday gained 12.03 points, comprising a rise by 0.27 per cent to close at 4,517.38 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4,505.35 points.

The trading value yesterday stood at RO 582,596, comprising a decline by 57 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,354,026. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.020 per cent to reach about RO 18.05 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 100,000, comprising 17.16 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 199,000, comprising 34.16 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 16.99 per cent to RO 99,000.

