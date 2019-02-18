MSM Discussion Session to host HSBC Oman CEO

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) invited several listed companies upon market demands to host discussion sessions at MSM premise. Among which the first to host a discussion session at CMA Businessman hall shall be HSBC Oman’s CEO along with his management team tomorrow at 2:30 PM.

The session will shed light on the Bank’s performance during the past period and talk about the plans and programmes for the banks future development, in addition to discussing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018, in which the company achieved a growth of 64.4 per cent.

Recently at a meeting held on 30 January 2019, the Board of Directors of HSBC Oman proposed a cash dividend of 9.3 per cent of the nominal value per share (nominal value per share of 100 Baisa) of RO 18.6 million for the year 2018.

A number of officials will attend the session from the MSM, the Capital Market Authority, Muscat Clearing and Depository Company, investment and brokerage companies, pension and investment funds, analysts and journalists and most importantly the investors.

