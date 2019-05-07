MSM discloses results of Sharia index revision

MUSCAT: The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) on Tuesday announced the results of the annual revision of the Sharia index sample. The modified sample will be in effect from May 20. The Sharia index sample 2019 includes 15 companies: Ooredoo, Nizwa Bank, al Madina Insurance (Takaful), al Anwar Ceramic Tiles, Oman Cement, Shell Oman Marketing, Oman Flour Mills, Raysut Cement, Izz Islamic Bank, Oman Cables Industry, Salalah Port Services, al Jazeira Services, Sahara Hospitality, National Biscuit Industries and A’Saffa Foods. Al Maha Ceramics and Oman Chromite left the Sharia index sample, while Sahara Hospitality, National Biscuit Industries entered the list.

