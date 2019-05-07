Local 

MSM discloses results of Sharia index revision

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) on Tuesday announced the results of the annual revision of the Sharia index sample. The modified sample will be in effect from May 20. The Sharia index sample 2019 includes 15 companies: Ooredoo, Nizwa Bank, al Madina Insurance (Takaful), al Anwar Ceramic Tiles, Oman Cement, Shell Oman Marketing, Oman Flour Mills, Raysut Cement, Izz Islamic Bank, Oman Cables Industry, Salalah Port Services, al Jazeira Services, Sahara Hospitality, National Biscuit Industries and A’Saffa Foods. Al Maha Ceramics and Oman Chromite left the Sharia index sample, while Sahara Hospitality, National Biscuit Industries entered the list.

You May Also Like

Rain likely to continue today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Rain likely to continue today

Salalah is charming glory with ‘off season’ advantage

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Salalah is charming glory with ‘off season’ advantage

TRC reviews innovation at government agencies

Oman Observer Comments Off on TRC reviews innovation at government agencies