MSM concludes its annual study of main sample and sectoral indicators

Muscat: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) completed its annual study of the Muscat Securities Market index 30 and sectoral / financial, service and industrial indicators. The index of the MSM 30 witnessed the entry of five companies, namely Oman Refreshment, Muscat Finance, al Suwadi Power, al Batinah Power, and al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company. Five other companies exit the sample, namely al Izz Islamic Bank, National Gas, al Jazeira Services and al Madina Investment and Oman-UAE Exchange.

In the financial sector index, the sample witnessed the entry of Muscat Finance and the exit of Oman-UAE Exchange. In the services sector index, the sample witnessed the entry Dhofar Power Generation Company and Muscat City Desalination Company, and the exit of Sohar Power and Oman Engineering Company. The sample of the industrial sector index witnessed the entry of the National Detergent Company and Oman Chlorine to the index sample and the exit of Gulf International Chemicals and Gulfa Mineral Water. — ONA