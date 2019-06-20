MSM approves Sharia-compliant companies for first quarter of 2019

MUSCAT: The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) on Thursday adopted a list of Sharia-compliant companies for the first quarter of 2019.

The circular issued by MSM Operations Department showed that the list of companies included 32 public shareholding companies whose business and financial behaviour conformed to the requirements of Islamic Sharia according to the Sharia rules approved by the Islamic Financial Accounting and Auditing Organisation.

The list included al Anwar Ceramic Tiles, al Jazeera Services, al Jazeera Steel Products, Medina Takaful, al Maha Ceramics, Izz Al Islamic Bank, Nizwa Bank, Majan College, Oman Cable Industry, Oman Cement, Oman Flour Mills, Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo), Shell Oman Marketing, Safa Foods, Salalah Port Services and Takaful Oman Insurance, in addition to Dhofar Food Industries, Dhofar Fisheries, Gulf Mushroom Industries, Al Kamil Power, Muscat Gases, Muscat Thread Mills, National Biscuits Industries, Oman Chromite, Oman Fisheries, Oman International marketing, Oman Educational, Omani Packaging, National Real Estate and Desert Hospitality.

The Sharia-compliant list is being revised every three months by adding companies that are compliant with standards and eliminating companies that lose their eligibility. The Sharia index, which includes the top 15 Sharia-compliant companies for four consecutive quarters of a full fiscal year, will be affected by this disclosure due to the entry of al Maha Ceramics, and the departure of Raysut Cement Company.

— ONA

Related