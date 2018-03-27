Mozart Masterpieces with the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra

On March 29, 2018, the Royal Opera House Muscat, in collaboration with the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra, will present a special world-class concert directed by Paul Meyer, a brilliant conductor who is in demand all over the world.

This magnificent concert will feature arias from Mozart’s famed operas sung by Paulo Szot, one of today’s most acclaimed and versatile baritones. And Muscat audiences are sure to be thrilled when they hear ROSO’s very own virtuoso clarinetist, Ammar bin Ali Al Awaisi performing Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A major, K622 in the opening sequence of the programme.

The concert will be devoted entirely to some of the most beautiful music ever written – that of the great classical composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart whose influence on the history of Western music was profound.

With world-renowned stars and top-notch Omani talent projecting the radiant splendour of Mozart’s music, this truly glorious concert is not to be missed. For further information and booking consult the ROHM website: www.rohmuscat.org.om

