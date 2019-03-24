Move to link all municipal councils electronically

MUSCAT, March 24 – Majlis Ash’shura members have sought clarification on the overlapping of functions of municipal councils, which suffer from “lack of organisation and administrative coordination.” They said that these councils lack separate bodies or departments in the provincial offices to manage their work, besides coordination procedures between them and various government service units. The members appealed to Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, who was hosted on Sunday by Majlis Ash’shura, to reconsider the law of municipal councils and give municipal members powers and freedom.

These issues came up for debate when Al Shuhi delivered his statement, which included five basic topics including sectoral and public policies, municipal services fee, techniques used in municipal services, coordination with those concerned with municipal services and supporting activities.

The session was presided over by Majlis Ash’shura Chairman Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali. The members asked whether the ministry has any plans to improve municipal services in exchange for the newly imposed fee by activating the one-stop system for transactions, and linking the institutions operating in the SME sector to facilitate completion of transactions.

The Majlis members referred to the quality of public facilities, hygiene and health issues. They also raised citizens’ complaints and dissatisfaction with the services of municipal slaughterhouses, especially on holidays and various other occasions. They demanded that these facilities should be monitored to improve their services, especially in terms of cleanliness and safety of its employees.

The ministry is paying attention to slaughterhouses, Al Shuhi explained, pointing out that new slaughterhouses included all safety and hygiene standards. One of the topics discussed was lack of Omani human resources in veterinary medicine despite the increasing need in this sector. Confirming the shortage in veterinary medicine, the minister said there are efforts to introduce this specialisation in a number of private colleges, including Al Sharqiyah University. In his statement, the minister spoke about the ministry’s handling of rapid urbanisation in various governorates and the scope for expansion of some wilayats and its impact on the ministry’s programmes and services.

Replying to questions about municipal councils’ powers, Al Shuhi said the ministry is currently working in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior on establishing a system for its electronic linking with municipal councils and the parties concerned. He explained that the ministry is facing some challenges and difficulties that directly affect its work with these councils, which in turn leads to delay in providing the municipal councils with responses and feedback.

Talking about plans for the regional municipalities sector in view of Oman’s Vision 2040, Al Shuhi clarified that there are two legal projects being studied: the draft amendments of health regulations and the draft of food safety regulations.

Regarding the establishment of a food quality and safety centre, Al Shuhi said the centre’s activities will cover land, sea and air borders within the framework of supervision and inspection of the import and export of foodstuff.

As for the ministry’s achievements in the light of the 9th five-year plan, he stressed that due to the current financial situation in the state budget, all new projects included in the 9th plan have been suspended. “The execution of these projects will be carried on whenever financial resources are available. However, it was also agreed to proceed with the implementation of the projects already approved during the 8th five-year plan to the 9th plan”, he said.