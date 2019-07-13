Move to consolidate Mwasalat and NFC operations

MUSCAT, JULY 13 – ASYAD Group, the Sultanate’s integrated logistics provider, has announced it will begin working towards consolidating a number of administrative and operational functions across the departments of customer services, contracts and procurement, human resources, information systems, finance, legal affairs and other relevant departments, between the Omani National Transportation Company (Mwasalat) and the National Ferries Company (NFC). This qualitative step forward is intended to reduce costs, improve spending efficiency, drive performance, and benefit clients through the development of high-quality integrated products.

This decision comes in the context of ongoing efforts on the part of ASYAD to enhance the integration of the public services sector, based on a structured plan the Group has been implementing over the past three years. These actions follow similar steps taken previously by the group, which proved to be effective and successful, such as the establishment of the Unified Communication Centre to deliver an integrated supply chain of services as one product.

“The consolidation reflects our focus on optimising the financial and human resources of ASYAD, as well as improving our operations through consolidating and integrating the Group’s operations to enhance our competitive positioning and establish the Sultanate as a global logistics hub. This consolidation will create more opportunities for growth and professional and career development for Group employees, who will benefit from chances to enhance their skills and experience by working in new integrated areas.” said Abdulrahman al Hatmi, CEO of ASYAD Group.

