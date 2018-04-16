Mouroj clinches Stag TT girls’ title

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, april 16 –

Mouroj al Rawahi from Muscat Governorate clinched the title in the first edition of Stag table tennis league for girls (under-12).

Al Rawahi beat Rayyan 3-0 in the final match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts on Monday.

HH Sayyida Basma bint Fakhri al Said was the chief guest for the final in the presence of Dr Hamood al Harthi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Education for Education and Curricula and chairman of Oman Schools Sports Association and Abdullah Ba Mukhalef, chairman of table tennis committee and top officials.

Sayyida Basma gave away the trophies to the top players and handed over the individuals awards. Rawan al Shuaili claimed the third place after she won 3-0 against Al Hanouf al Abdulsalam.

“We enjoyed a lot of the technical performance of both players in the final. Concentration and the high level of technical skills were present in the game, which are good signs of the players practice,” Sayyida Basma al Said, said. She affirmed on the importance of sports activities to build up the girls’ future personality.

“Congrats to all the players who got first places in the tournament. We saw a wonderful final match. It reflected the technical abilities that are owned by ladies. We are keen to spread this sport around the Sultanate,” Dr Hamood al Harthi, Chairman of Oman School Sports Association.

“After this great final match, we are going to focus more on women and to provide all facilities that lead to success of this category,” Abdullah Ba Mukhalef, chairman of Table Tennis Committee.

“Oman School Sports Association is full of potential talented samples. I invite all associations and committees to invest with them for better future,” Ba Mukhalef added.

