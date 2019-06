Al Jabal Al AkhdHar: Tourists within the Sultanate and abroad flock to Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in the Governorate of Al Dhakiliyah to enjoy its moderate weather during summer. Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, also known as the green mountains, saw a significant increase in the investments in hotel establishments to meet the ever growing number of visitors in the area. Khalifa bin Saleh al Busaidi, Deputy Governor of Nizwa in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, said: “ Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is a preferred tourist destination at a high altitude of 3,000 metres. It has moderate weather in summer and cold during winter. It starts with the winding road from Birkat Al Mawz going up to the heights. Tourists enjoy here beautiful natural view which includes old wild trees including Al Alalan, Al Atm, Al Bout, Al Namt. There are also aromatic and medicinal plants along with rock formations which attract adventure walking and mountaineering enthusiasts”.

He explained that in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar area, there are large number of caves located between the high mountain ranges. They have lots of historical and archaeological information about the heritage of Oman. There is also amazing view of old and historic villages and lanes as well as other archaeological sites. The agricultural terraces paved with stone walls, connected by a network of lanes and waterways along with varieties of fruit trees and plants like pomegranates, plums, apricots, figs, grapes, apples, pears, olives, walnuts and almonds, add to its beauty. There are also rose plants from which rose water is extracted. There are also ancient villages, mountain tracks, aflaj and fountains. “We expect that there would be a huge influx of tourists from within the Sultanate and abroad to the area during this summer. They are expected to come here to spend time in the lap of nature. The government has made huge efforts to create appropriate environment so that the tourism and hotel sector can play its role of providing places of stay and accommodation in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar. The weather in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is one of the most important factors in the growth of tourism throughout the year. The weather in the summer is moderate. The temperature ranges between 25°C and 30°C.

“This is why tourists from within the Sultanate and Arab Gulf countries come here during summer to enjoy the moderate weather and spend enjoyable time.”

Al Jabal Al Akhdhar Nature Reserve, which is supervised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, is one of the best tourist places where visitors can enjoy the natural landscape. The reserve has a unique biological diversity, with different species of plants such as sedar, sage, lathb, Al Nimt, Al Bout, cactus, wild olive trees and forests of Al Alalan trees. The reserve includes different types of animals such as Arabian fox, Arab wolf and mountain fox. There are over 71 types of birds including Arabian dove, bulbul, mountain pigeons, wood pigeons, Egyptian eagle and Golden eagle. — ONA

