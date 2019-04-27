Mountain Jalapeno Cheese Poppers

The shape and colour of this dish is inspired by the surrounding Al Hajar Mountains. What could be more enticing than to bite into a golden brown Mountain Popper on a chill night with a drink in hand? When you eat this delicious creation, first comes the crispy-crunch of the coated jalapeno and then the oozy melting cheddar cheese soft interior. Your eyes will be filled with surprise as the mouth excitedly tries to come to terms with the burst of flavours and textures. With the heat from the jalapeno that makes the mouth water, the crisp crunch of the coated bread crumbs, and the soft oozy cream cheese with herbs, leaves you asking for more.

Ingredients

14 oz cream cheese

7 oz shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded potato

12 oz jalapeno peppers

1 cup milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup dry bread crumbs

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt to taste

Oil for deep-frying

METHOD

Mix the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, boiled potato, and chopped parsley in a bowl. Spoon this mixture into the jalapeno pepper halves.

Put the milk and flour into two separate small bowls. Dip the stuffed jalapenos first into the milk then into the flour, making sure that each is well coated.

Allow the coated jalapenos to dry for about 10 minutes.

Dip the jalapenos in milk again and roll them through the breadcrumbs.

Allow them to dry, and then repeat to ensure the entire surface of the jalapeno is coated.

In a medium skillet, heat the oil to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

Deep fry the coated jalapenos 2 to 3 minutes each, until golden brown. Remove and let drain on a paper towel.

Serve hot over a bed of crisp green salad with cheese and lemon sauce.

Did you know that jalapenos are the first species of pepper to travel into space? That the Ancient Aztecs were the first ones to cultivate and use them but not as food but for other purposes? These medium-sized chilli pepper pod are one of the best sources of Vitamin C and helps lower blood pressure, fight migraine and even help in losing weight. China, Peru, Spain and India are big producers of commercial chillies including Jalapeno but in Mexico, about 40,000 acres had been dedicated for planting these chillies.

Chef Dayakar has more than a decade of experience in the culinary world spending a great deal of his career between the Middle East and his home country of India where he eventually refined his skills.

A highly skilled professional in understanding the human taste-buds, he specialises in intercontinental, Indian and Asian cuisines and also knows a great deal about Arabic cooking.

Currently the Chef de Partie of Sahab Resort and Spa, Jabal Akhdhar, he was part of the team who reorganised and rejuvenated the culinary offerings of the hotel.