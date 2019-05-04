MoU with Vodafone for third operator licence

MUSCAT: The multinational telecommunications conglomerate, Vodafone, will be the third telecom operator in Oman, according to an official statement. Issuing a clarification following reports in a certain section of local and international media, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) confirmed that ‘an MoU has been signed between a company owned by local investment fund and Vodafone (as a strategic partner) to complete the procedures for obtaining the third operator licence to provide mobile telecommunication services in the Sultanate.’

It added such agreements are in line with the directives of the government and affirms that Oman is an attractive market for international and local investors, which will also enhance the scope of competition. Vodafone has a significant market presence in Europe, the Middle East (Qatar), Africa and Asia Pacific either through its subsidiary undertakings, joint ventures or associated undertakings and investments. It also holds partnership agreements in big markets such as Russia, Argentina and Canada.

TRA had said earlier that all domains and frequencies for the third operator will be granted the same way as Omantel and Ooredoo. “The objective of the process is to create a competitive atmosphere to provide better services at reasonable rates.” The bid for a new mobile operator was initiated by the government to improve communication services and generate fresh job opportunities for Omanis and enhance the country’s GDP.

