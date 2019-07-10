MoU with Uzbekistan on historical documents

TASHKENT: The Sultanate and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of historical documents and manuscripts.

The MoU was signed by Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhoyani, Chairman of National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA), and Dr Burham Abdul Hamlimov, Vice-chairman of the Uzbek Science Academy and Director of Al Biruni Institute for Oriental Studies.

The signing of the MoU comes within the context of NRAA’s efforts to establish relations with scientific, intellectual and civilisational institutions as well as benefit from scientific knowledge in the field of record and archive related studies. The MoU was signed with the Al Biruni Institute for Oriental Studies at the Uzbek Science Academy.

The MoU targets to encourage cooperation in printing, copying and exchanging manuscripts of books in addition to republication of historical documents and exchange of historical books and manuscripts between the two countries.

Dr Burham Abdul Hamlimov said the first step in the cooperation between the Sultanate and Uzbekistan was the establishment of the Al Biruni Institute for Oriental Studies with the Royal grant of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and now the signing of this MoU comes as a step forward in the Omani-Uzbek scientific and cultural cooperation. He added that the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) possesses the scientific and technical capabilities and expertise in the field of documents, manuscripts, researches and studies of historical records which means that both the institutions will be able to benefit from each other following the activation of the MoU. — ONA

Related