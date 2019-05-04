MoU with Vodafone for Oman’s third telecom operator licence

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) on Friday issued a clarification

with regards to reports about the Sultanate’s third telecom operator in a certain section of the media.

In a statement, TRA confirmed that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between a company owned by the local investment funds and Vodafone (as a strategic partner) to complete the procedures for obtaining the third operator license to provide mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate.

TRA said such agreements are in line with the directives of the government in this regard and

it confirms the fact that the Sultanate is an attractive market for international and local investors, which will also enhance the scope of competition.