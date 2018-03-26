MoU on environment with Qatar approved

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and the State of Qatar, approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of environment under the patronage of Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, in the presence of Ali bin Fahd al Hajri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate.

The MoU for cooperation in the field of environment and conservation between the Sultanate and the government of Qatar, signed between the two countries in the capital Muscat on June 2, 2016, aims to exchange experiences and information in the field of environmental protection and climate affairs and conservation of nature and biodiversity, as well as sharing experiences in monitoring climate changes, organising a joint environmental cooperation forum and an integrated

two-year work programme to identify and activate activities and areas for cooperation and promote environmental awareness, in addition to assessment of environmental impacts of industrial and development projects and the exchange of experience in the field of tourism and its integration with the protection of wildlife. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp