Motorists urged to be mindful of temperature settings

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has urged motorists to follow certain advisories while setting up temperature in their vehicles during summer. Quoting road safety report, it said that the difference between the temperature outside and the interior temperature of the car should not exceed eight degrees. “If the temperature outside is 30 degrees, the air-conditioner in the car should not be set to less than 22 degrees.” The report said that the cold air flow from the car AC to the body or face could not be direct because it may lead to skin disease and dry eyes.

It could also lead to cold and other problems if the difference between the interior temperature of the car and the outside air is very high. The report also warned that high temperatures lead to fatigue and low concentration while driving, noting that the warming of the car cabin from 27 degrees Celsius increase the risk of accidents due to fatigue and poor concentration. According to an ophthalmologist based in Muscat, “Artificial temperature changes brought about by AC can lead to falling sick without any reason, including eyes redness, itchiness, irritation, headaches and blurring of vision.” Road safety experts said that drivers must be able to see a number plate from 20 metres.