Moto G6: Performer with good looks in a budget

Eyeing a bigger pie of the fiercely-competitive budget smartphone market in India, Lenovo-owned Motorola has added a bigger display and visibly improved the design language of the newly-launched Moto G6.

It is essentially a successor to the hugely-popular Moto G5 and attempts to fill in the gaps left by its predecessor.

Launched at Rs 13,999 ($203) for 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage variant, Moto G6 features a Full HD+ ‘Max Vision’ — an edge-to-edge display with a taller 18:9 aspect ratio for immersive viewing experience and integrated Dolby Audio preset modes. Amid a sea of budget devices, should you consider Moto G6? Here is what we think of it.

Moto G6 comes wrapped in a scratch-resistant, shiny Corning Gorilla Glass front and rear with slightly contoured sides that make it fit effortlessly into the palm. The way it caught light when held up was impressive.

The 5.7-inch FHD+ is a step up from the all-metal Moto G5 and also resulted in better network connectivity.

Thanks to its slightly curved rear, this is perhaps the most comfortable and perfectly-sized smartphone, which is easy to use with one hand.

We particularly liked the placement of the fingerprint sensor on the front which can be pressed to both lock and unlock the device.

The scanner was accurate and pretty snappy.

There was this one-button navigation gesture — in typical Motorola-style — which the company started introducing well before Google had plans to roll out the feature with Android P Operating System (OS).

A significant upgrade from the previous budget devices to the Moto G6 is the USB Type-C port. Housed alongside, on the phone’s bottom edge, is the standard 3.5-mm headphone jack.

