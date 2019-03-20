Mother’s Love

SHARED THOUGHTS –

Yesterday as I sat at home alone with the children, I put my thoughts on what makes mothers special. The mother of junior had gone out with her friends and left me with the kids. The kids remained generally bored and a bit sad all the time. I tried to engage them but I did not find much response from them. I knew they were missing their mother.

I sat thinking hard to find out the learnings of appreciating the role of being a mother. I wanted to understand that speciality of motherhood. Without any bias, I wanted to learn and understand what certain things and certain marks that make a mother stand out as a better parent.

As my thoughts went deep, so many things started to emerge in my minds and my brains started to function. The things mothers go through are quite many and funny in their own way. They deal with missing keys from their bags, lotion poured all over the house and finding all sorts of things in their handbags. Junior’s sister messes the house and her mother handles it just coolly. I too, cannot begin to count the number of times junior had urinated on me while giving him a hug and getting ready to go to work. I used to get really upset. Triple that on the mother of junior and she lovingly smiles as if it is a gift.

One day as we were going out, I noticed the mother of junior limping. She felt something sticky in her nine west pair of shoes. On checking carefully, she saw a piece of that morning’s cornflakes that had somehow made its way into the shoe. No doubt courtesy of junior’s sister. Her mother frowned deeply but ended up smiling because it reminded her of our cheeky little daughter.

On the same day, as we walked some street around town, I saw some disgusting stuff on her dress. At first, I wondered what the green smear on her blue dress was. I alerted her! As I tried to figure out what it was; she was thinking of how to get it off, she was actually trying to put some things to hide it. She then went to one corner and then she saw what it was exactly – a greenish-like substance. That explained how it had got onto her dress. It was avocado, which we had had the previous night and which junior had decided to place in many other places which included the wall, table, chairs and her mother’s dress.

The mother of junior then looked at me; and in her usual soft voice clearly announced that if it were not for the fact that people would look at her strangely for the rest of the day, she would have proudly kept that piece of cornflakes in her shoe and the green smear of avocado on her dress as pointers to show that she is a mother.

So from the experience of the mother of junior, I learned that sometimes you need to go with the flow. You laugh at the hilarious situation, discipline where need be and get on with the day. After all, it all comes with the package of being a parent. A mother’s love gives us the best inspiration and energy to grow up as human beings in this garden of humanity. This article is dedicated to all loving mothers.

