MoTC minister inspects Adam-Thumrait dual carriage way project

Adam: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications (MoTC) today visited the 1st and 2nd stage to review Adam-Thumrait dual carriageway, a 320 km long road which starts from the end of Izz/Adam dual carriageway and ends in the Wilayat of Haima. The visit aimed at reviewing the progress of work at the project.

Dr al Futaisi said that the project is one of the vital projects due to the intense traffic especially during Khareef season.

70 per cent of the project 240km long project, which has been awarded to two companies, has been already completed.

An agreement has been reached with the contractors to open 170 km of the 240km long project at the end of this year.

The remainder works will be opened by the end of March 2019. The second part has been extended by 80 km to reach the Wilayat of Haima. The work will be completed next year. –ONA