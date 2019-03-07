Mortar attack on political gathering in Kabul kills three

Kabul: A mortar attack on a large ceremony attended by Afghanistan’s chief executive and other leading government figures in Kabul on Thursday killed three people and injured 22 others, officials said. The attack claimed by the IS group represents a major security breach and marks a resumption of violence in the capital after weeks of calm amid ongoing peace talks between the US and Taliban in Doha.

“Stay calm, the area of the blast is far from us,” said former lower house speaker Mohammad Younus Qanooni from the stage during a live broadcast of the outdoor event.

But moments after the announcement, another explosion and gunfire could be heard that sent people running.

A second unidentified voice then addressed the screaming crowd, saying: “I request my countrymen to stay calm. The mortar attack is far from the gathering.”

The blasts took place during a ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the death of Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari that was attended by many of the country’s political elite, including Afghanistan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai.

IS later claimed the barrage saying its fighters targeted the ceremony with mortar fire, according to a statement published by the group’s propaganda agency Amaq.

“Today around 12 noon … mortars were fired on the gathering of Abdul Ali Mazari,” Nasrat Rahimi, acting interior ministry spokesman, said in a statement sent to journalists.

“The main suspect behind the attack has been arrested by the police and some others who were behind the attack were identified … and will be detained,” he added, saying the mortars landed outside the actual event.

“Twenty-two wounded —three children and one woman — and three dead have been taken to hospitals,” tweeted Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the health ministry.

Presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram was among the injured, according to his official Facebook page, which said he was in “stable condition”.

Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani — who was also at the scene — later added that “terrorists launched rocket attacks on commemoration ceremony”, and said he had escaped safely.

Mortar fire is commonly referred to as “rockets” by Afghan officials. — AFP

