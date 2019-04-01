Morocco, Oman affirm keenness to strengthen cooperation

RABAT: Hakim Benchamach, President of the Moroccan House of Councillors, received on Monday at the Council’s headquarters in Rabat the delegation of the Omani side of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee between the State Council and the House of Councillors.

The meeting from the Omani side was led by Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab, and held in the presence of Arab adviser Al Mugrashi, head of the Moroccan side of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee, and panel members.

Benchamach welcomed the State Council delegation and noted the keenness of the two countries to develop cooperation in all fields for mutual interest.

He praised the role played by the friendship committee in strengthening ties and links between the two brotherly countries.

Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab expressed his thanks and appreciation for President of the House of Councillors for the warm welcome. He said that the Sultanate and Morocco are closely connected owing to the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to develop these relations and to push them to a wider horizon for the benefit of the two countries.

He underlined the significance of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee’s role in promoting bilateral cooperation, especially with regard to parliamentary aspects and the exchange of experiences between the State Council and the Council of Councillors.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and the prospects for cooperation in all areas.

