OSLO: More than 20 nations ranging from Germany, France and Britain to Pacific island states said on Thursday they would try to limit their greenhouse gas emissions more than already planned under the Paris climate agreement by 2020.

They welcomed a decision by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to host a summit in September 2019 to review the fight against global warming since almost 200 governments signed up in 2015 for the Paris climate agreement.

“We commit to exploring the possibilities for stepping up our own ambition,” the 23 nations said in a statement, issued by the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, about goals for action by 2020.

“We call on other countries to join us in expressing their desire to lead from the front.”

Signatories were Argentina, UK, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Spain and Sweden, a statement said.

— AFP

