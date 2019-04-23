More than 1,200 participate in communication forum

MUSCAT: The Second Government Communication Forum continues for the second day with the participation of more than 1,200 participants from government and media circles in government institutions, as well as experts, academics, media and students. The forum aims to reflect the role of the Centre in enhancing the efficiency of government institutions in the field of communication and is also a platform for discussing new practices and trends in government work in this field.

On the second day the forum contained a number of working papers, including “Governmental Communication in Light of Economic Changes”, “Social Networking and Enhancement of Institutional Communication”, “Regulatory Frameworks for New Media”, “Design of Communication Campaign”, “Institutional Communication and Promotion of Customer Satisfaction”, “Mechanisms to Promote Dissemination of Ethics in Government Communication,” Communication Skills and Relationships-Building with Media”, and “Methods of Measuring Public Opinion.”

The forum, which is held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, is part of the planned policies that are currently being implemented on the ground through communication between the government and the citizens.

They complemented the march in the light of the changes in communication witnessed by the world. The forum frames this policy in an integrated system that follows the government and interaction and communication with society, which are followed in most countries of the world.

“The forum provides an important opportunity for the communication community in the Sultanate, the various media and communication institutions to unite in a single platform to convey views, highlight current challenges and share correct behaviours,” said Jimmy Toh, Deputy Director of government communications in Singapore, highlighting the importance of the traditional media presence under the influence of digital media.

Dr Khaldoun Naseer, an academic at Sultan Qaboos University (ONA), said: “There is a great interest and attention from the Sultanate in terms of customer service by government institutions that seek to instil confidence in the customer satisfaction scale, which needs to be highlighted by the media.”

Dr Mohammad al Faily, professor of constitutional law at Kuwait University, said that there is a serious research in the Sultanate about suitable solutions to solve the problems and challenges facing the Omani media, stressing the importance of media presence in all segments of society and mastering communication skills to clarify the roles assigned to each individual in society. He stressed that the Renaissance and development witnessed by the Sultanate is an evidence of the existence of good and effective communication with members of the Omani society.

He said that the Sultanate is a country characterised by a very smart foreign policy and important for the stability of regional and international society. — ONA

