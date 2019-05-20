Areas around Al Hajar mountains to get heavy rains: Met

Muscat: The Sultanate will be affected by the low-pressure system which is centered over the Arabian Peninsula, reported Oman Meteorology.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected with chances of rains, occasional thundershowers accompanied by fresh winds and hail over most of the governorate. The heaviest rain is projected over Al Hajar mountains adjoining areas with the highest total rainfall amount in the range of 30 to 70mm, Oman met said.

Sea state will be moderate along most of the coasts with wave height ranges between 1.5 to 2 metres.

Last night Muttrah saw water rush through its lanes and other areas in the Muscat Governorate received rain. Rest of the Sultanate received heavy rains especially in Al Hajr and its adjoining areas. Nizwa, Bahla, Al Hamra and other areas had a steady flow of water.

However, it was Wilayat Yanqul in Al Dhahira Governorate that received the highest amount of rainfall in the evening according to the PACA’s weather stations.

“By tomorrow we expect the system to dissipate so there is hardly any chance for rains on Wednesday,” a met official said.

There is a caution for poor visibility during dust rising wind and during thundershowers.

“We recorded 41 mm in Yanqul, 39.4 mm in Wadi Bani Khalid, 27.4 mm in Nizwa, 23 mm in Seeb, 16.2 mm in Al Kabil and there are others but these are the places that received the highest amount of rainfall. Muscat City recorded precipitation of 12.6 mm,” said the met official.