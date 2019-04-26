More play & less screen is healthier for kids

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued new guidelines urging parents to limit the time children under five spend watching video screens or sitting in chairs and to encourage them to be more active and get better quality sleep. The new guidelines, developed by a WHO panel of experts, stated that ensuring quality sleep, improving physical activity and reducing sedentary time in young children will boost their physical, mental health and well-being. This will also help prevent childhood obesity and associated diseases later in life. “Achieving health for all means doing what is best for health right from the beginning of people’s lives. Early childhood is a period of rapid development and a time when family lifestyle patterns can be adapted to boost health gains,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO said following the recommendations in the new guidelines during the first five years of life is essential as it will contribute to children’s motor and cognitive development and lifelong health. Here’s what every parent should know:

