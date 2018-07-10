More jobs for Omanis

MUSCAT: As part of its efforts to finding more jobs to the citizens, Oman’s ministry of manpower has announced availability of more opportunities in various establishments.

“Candidates without prior experience, yet registered with the Public Authority for Manpower Registry can apply for the positions”, said a statement from the ministry.

According to the statement, a total of 347 more vacancies in different categories are open for absorbing Omani youths. The details are available at the ministry website.

A senior official at the ministry told Observer that the government goal is to facilitate citizens’ access to employment opportunities.

“This is being done while taking into account the growth in the number of graduates”, he said.

Last week, the Royal Army of Oman, in coordination with the General Authority for Manpower Register, announced the availability of a number of career opportunities.