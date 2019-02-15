More high-speed trains on the anvil, says Goyal

On board Vande Bharat Express: The railways have begun work on making 30 more high-speed Train 18 rakes so that high-speed trains could be introduced in more sectors in different parts of the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. A decision will also be taken on making 100 more train rakes in India, he said.

Goyal also said that efforts were on track to get the first Bullet Train in India.

“Going by the experience, comfort and speed of travel, the railways have set in motion the tendering process for making another 30 Train 18 rakes to be made in India,” Goyal said on board the Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi railway station on Friday morning.

Made at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Train 18, renamed Vande Bharat Express, will run five days a week between New Delhi and Varanasi, the prime minister’s constituency, a distance of 775 km to be covered in eight hours.

The train, which will have two stops (Kanpur and Allahabad), can touch a maximum speed of 160 km per hour but will run only at 130 kmph in maximum sectors. At present, fast trains Shatabdi and Rajdhani run at under 100 kmph.

Every coach of Train 18 has comfortable seats, GPS passenger information system, CCTV cameras and talkback facility units to connect with the driver in case of emergency.

The coaches have 180-degree rotational reclining chairs, mobile charging points, diffused lighting and reading units. The train also has sensor controlled bathroom fittings for the differently abled people and toilets with bio-discharge vacuum systems.

Goyal said the train has speed, comfort and safety and was an example of ‘Rising India’.

He said more rakes were being ordered through the tendering process so that people in more sectors in different parts of the country can enjoy the era of semi-high speed travel that has begun in India.

With more production and economies of scale, the fares on this train would become cheaper so that more people can enjoy its facilities. — IANS

Related