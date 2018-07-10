More buses to Salalah

MUSCAT, July 10 – Mwasalat, the national transport company, has increased the number of trips to Salalah in the Khareef season as well as slashed the fares in order to attract more tourists.

The total number of trips to Salalah have been increased to six. “These offers are aimed at drawing more visitors to the wonders of Khareef in Dhofar Governorate to boost tourism,” said Khalfan al Azri, a representative of Mwasalat. Salalah, he said, tops the list of tourist destinations in Oman.

Mwasalat has reduced its fares to Salalah to RO 10 for a round trip as against last year’s fare of RO 10.500, he said. The one-way fare is RO 6.

The offer will end on August 31. Children below two years of age can travel free of cost. “This year, trips to Salalah are on luxury buses with free Wi-Fi.”

All inter-city bookings were shifted from Ruwi to its headquarters in Athaiba last year.

Mwasalat, as part of the expansion plans, had earlier announced it would have more than 19 routes in Muscat covering outskirts of the city, besides the seven existing routes in the city, by the end of next year.

“As for the other cities such as Suhar and Salalah, we have begun to add new routes this year,” Mohammed bin Salim al Ghafri, Acting General Manager, Corporate Support, has said.

He said Mwasalat is aiming at inter-city routes that connect the capital city with other cities, intra-city routes and those connecting more interior areas in the coming months.

KABEER YOUSUF