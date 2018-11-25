Oman Sport Sports 

Moosa, Robyn clinch titles in Oman Road Cycling Race

Muscat, nov 25 – Moosa al Rawahi clinched the top spot in the Men’s Open category of the Oman Road Cycling Race held on Saturday, organised by Excellence Performance Sports Management Company. Moosa clocked a timing of 2:21.22s to emerge in the first place while Mohamed al Shandudi bagged the second spot with a timing of 2:21.25s. Emil Pablo settled for the third place with a timing of 2:21.25s. In the Women’s Open section, Robyn Pollard was the winner with a timing of 2:43.41s with Lorreta Stringer coming second with a timing of 2:43.50s. Anne Kha was in the third place with a timing of 2:43.51s.

Results: Men: Moosa al Rawahi, 2:21.22s, 1; Mohamed al Shandudi, 2: 21.25, 2; Emil Pablo, 2:21.25, 3.
Women: Robyn Pollard, 2:43.41, 1; Lorreta Stringer, 2:43.50, 2; Anne Kha, 2:43.51, 3.
Youth: Mohammed Ebrahim Alaali, 2:21.25, 1; Ahmed Abdullah Madna, 2:21.28, 2; Ahmed al Dagashi, 2:28.47, 3.
Juniors: Munther al Hasani, 1:14.06, 1; Gilbert Fancourt, 1:14.07, 2; Waleed al Fahdi, 1:14.07, 3.
Masters: Neil Coxon, 2:21.27, 1; Samuel Catambay, 2:21.28, 2; Simeon Gelacio, 2:24.49, 3.

