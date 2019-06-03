Head stories 

Moon sighting panel meeting

MUSCAT: The main committee of moon sighting for Shawwal 1440 AH will meet on Tuesday evening. The meeting will be chaired by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al SalmY, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs. A statement issued by the ministry said that astronomical calculations conducted by the Department of Astronomical Affairs at the ministry on the moon sighting for Shawwal 1440 AH indicate the possibility of seeing the crescent in the case of clear skies on Tuesday, 29, Ramadhan 1440 aH corresponding to June 4.

