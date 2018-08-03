Monsoon rains likely to be below average

NEW DELHI: India’s monsoon rains, a crucial element for the country’s farm output, are likely to be below average in 2018, after the country experienced tepid rainfall during the first half of the season.

There is a 47 per cent chance of India recording below average rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season which stretches between June to September, India’s weather office said in a statement on Friday.

For the first two months of the monsoon season, rainfall was below average, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The monsoon rains could be considered the lifeblood of India’s $2 trillion economy since the farm sector contributes 14 per cent of the country’s economic output and employs more than half of its 1.3 billion people.

A spell of good rains could keep a lid on inflation by holding down food prices, potentially tempting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring forward general elections due in May 019. Lower rainfall could add to the woes of those dependent on agriculture for a livelihood.

Indian farmers, who have been hitting the streets to protest low income levels, are a crucial vote bank for a poll-bound Modi.

There is a 41 per cent chance of India experiencing average rainfall, and 12 per cent chance of above average rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season, the IMD said.

“The rainfall for the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 95 per cent of the long-period average,” the IMD said.

Modi has set an ambitious target of doubling farmer’s income by 2022.

Farmers have planted summer crops on 73.8 million hectares (182.3 million acres) of land as of July 27, down 7.5 per cent from a year ago, the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare said. India is the world’s biggest producer of cotton and pulses and the second-biggest producer of sugar and rice. — Reuters

Related